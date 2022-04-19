PSG, Messi stops due to injury: Angers misses

Pulga forced to forfeit due to inflammation of the left Achilles tendon: a new point will be made in 48 hours: PSG, in the meantime, could already be French champions

Wednesday evening in Angers Paris Saint-Germain can arithmetically win the tenth Ligue 1 in its history: for Pochettino’s team it will be enough to win and hope that Olympique Marseille will be stopped at home by Nantes (the two teams, on Wednesday evening, will play in Contemporary). PSG, however, will have to go in search of arithmetic victory without the star, Leo Messi.





Inflammation of the left Achilles tendon for Messi

As communicated by Paris Saint-Germain on its official website, Messi will be forced to remain in the pits for at least forty-eight hours, and will therefore not be present in Pochettino’s group who will leave for Angers: the reason is linked to a ‘inflammation of the left Achilles tendon. In two days, the club’s medical staff will make a new point with the player to assess his recovery times with greater precision.

The numbers of Messi in his first year at PSG

Arriving in the summer at no cost, Lionel Messi has so far taken part in 29 official matches with the Paris Saint-Germain shirt, scoring 8 goals and offering 9 assists for his teammates. In a recent interview, Neymar expressed all the pleasure of him in sharing the attack department with him and Mbappé: “They are out of the ordinary, too bad we are only unlocked now”.