Private video of Kim Kardashian complicates trial against Blac Chyna – People – Culture
Kim Kardashian.
Model Blac Chyna is demanding $100 million in her lawsuit against the Kardashians. Why?
April 19, 2022, 07:30 AM
in coming days The trial between the Kardashians and Blac Chyna will beginmodel and celebrity in the United States, who demands 100 million dollars from the famous family for “destroying her career” for allegedly interfering in TV programs so that she did not appear.
However, the trial has an unexpected setback: people selected to be jurors have refused to “have in their head” the porn video of Kim Kardashianthe famous intimate video of the celebrity that was leaked several years ago on the internet.
When the Kardashians’ attorney questioned potential jurors about their impartiality, one juror, a man in his 50s and 60s, said that while he had never seen a Kardashian reality show, confessed that “I have seen the sex tape of Kim Kardashian and I do not think I can be impartial for it”.
The Kardashians, present at the hearing, did not hide their annoyance for that person’s comment.
Some 76 people were questioned to occupy one of the jury seats that will decide this case. The concern, both of the judge and of the lawyers for both parties, is to choose people who are impartial before the television activities of the people in the trial and that their fame will not influence their decisions.Who is Karol Samantha, the new girlfriend of Epa Colombia?
