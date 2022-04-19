the dollar continues gaining ground against other emerging currencies, such like the Mexican peso.

During the last 13 sessions, the dollar has gained 12, accumulating an increase of 2.42 percent. This is result of expectations regarding a more restrictive monetary stance by the Federal Reserve of USA (Fed).

“The market will continue attentive to the comments of other Federal Reserve officials between now and Thursday, because they will be the last public opinions before the monetary policy announcement scheduled for May 4, where the market anticipates an increase in the rate of 50 basis points. Because of this, it is likely that the dollar remains strong in the short term”, said Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Core Bankaccording to information collected by The financial.

Price of the dollar today, April 19: Exchange rate in Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua…

Then, How much is the dollar this Tuesday, April 19, in Mexico and part of Central America, according to the latest Investing.com report.

Mexico : 20.0487 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica : 651.76 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala : 7.6625 quetzals (GTQ)

Honduras : 24.5432 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.8050 gold cordobas (NIO)

Buy

Mexico : 20.0510 Mexican pesos | Yesterday: 19.9435 Mexican pesos

Costa Rica : 650.17 Costa Rican colon | Yesterday: 650.17 Costa Rican colon

Guatemala : 7.6500 quetzals | Yesterday: 7.6450 quetzals

Honduras : 24.2864 lempiras | Yesterday: 24.2871 lempiras

Nicaragua: 35.6100 gold córdobas | Yesterday: 35.6100 gold córdobas

Sale