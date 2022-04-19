Point of honor – Diario Córdoba

Chris Rock joked about the possibility of Jada Pinkett Smith making ‘Lieutenant O’Neil 2’ because Pinkett, who suffers from alopecia, has shaved her head. The joke fell ‘comme ci comme ça’: there was an irregular pattering of applause, a drizzle. Will Smith got up on stage and slapped him. He returned to his seat, thuggish gait, hand on his vest; and berated Rock to remove his wife’s name (Pinkett Smith) from her ‘fucking mouth’. I don’t translate because we still lose nuances.

I confess that I don’t see the theatrical need for an award show or ceremony to be funny. It should be solemn. The point is that Rock made jokes on stage. My greatest shock was that Smith, a reputable actor, violated the sanctity of that stage. That destruction of the scenic space as a safe place – María González finely explains it in ‘El Hambre’ – is typical of terrorists and illiterate people. Rock acted like an artist and allowed himself a grandiose comment after the slap and insults: “That was the best night in television history.” Smith was broken, he stayed broken and he still has a way.

There are those who see good desecrating the stage, but not to give the slap, but to take the microphone from Rock and talk at length about respect, ‘bullying’ and others. That that would be a proper use of power. It would be an important and inopportune trifle. That’s what he had his after speech for.

Others say they would do the same. This is a wet fantasy, because people spend the day swallowing disgraces and don’t slap anyone. They would react to offense from someone perceived as equal or inferior, or weak (Smith, would he have slapped Dwayne Johnson?). What they say is that, if they had the titanic status of Smith, they would do it (that is, something as simple as having power they would abuse).

In this logic of defending honor with blows, which is the duel, there are a couple of problems. First: one can only challenge oneself to a duel with someone recognized as one’s equal. Smith gave Chris Rock as a measure of his own worth. Second: as a duelist, he ignored all the rules of that trance, preventing a repair. By not exposing himself and surprisingly slapping, there was no honor or courage, there was no exposure. There was cowardice. Rock was also magnanimous, because Smith’s horns being universally known, the replica to leave him sunk for the rest of his life with the elements, his wife, mouth and others floated in the air.

Many people have seen this nonsense well (it is a trope applauded in many movies). There are many people in favor of mourning, because we live in a time of tiredness of civilization. Taking example, the commentators bless assaulting scenarios and resolving affronts with sword or gun. In other words: to equip themselves with their own laws, which is to go from justice to revenge.

Bad change. Because in those cases, as happened to Smith precisely, you go from thinking about glory to thinking about shame.

*Lawyer