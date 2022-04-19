Platform shoes: 16 trending models

This is the return of the platform shoes. After spending the last two years with comfortable shoes, it’s refreshing to dress well and put on a pair of the best platform heels. It is true that you have to get used to it again to the extra centimeters, but the thick soles balance the height, making them easier to walk on than on a regular stiletto heel.

If you have paid attention to the main shoe trends this yearyou will know that Versace’s chunky heel paved the way for the platform movement, and that celebrities like Ariana Grande, Beyonce and Tracee Ellis Ross They were the first to adopt them. And brands like Amina Muaddi, Nodaleto and Paris Texas continue to carry the torch with their thick-soled sandals, heels, mules and espadrilles in their collections.

Take a look at the platform shoes perfect for the party below, and be sure to grab a pair of the best platform heels before your next night out on the town:

Mary Jane shoes with platforms

Versace Medusa Aevitas shoes. Photo: Courtesy. Bottega Veneta shoes – Supergloss. Photo: Courtesy.

Amina Muaddi – Yigit Model. Photo: Courtesy. Nodaleto – Bulla Sofia. Photo: Courtesy.

espadrilles

See by Chloé Viviane model sandals. Photo: Courtesy. Espadrilla in clog version of Cult Gaia. Photo: Courtesy.

Castañer espadrilla – Amaia. Photo: Courtesy. Platform espadrilles with crystal detail from Roger Vivier. Photo: Courtesy.

mules

Mules by Loewe – Paula’s Ibiza in raffia. Photo: Courtesy. Zara platform mules. Photo: Courtesy.

Larroude sandal – The Miso model. Photo: Courtesy. Schutz Leather Platforms – Darah. Photo: Courtesy.

Classic sandals with maxi heels

Platforms D’Accori – Model Belle. Photo: Courtesy. Platforms of Paris Texas.Photo: Courtesy.

Veronica Beard – Model Gael. Photo: Courtesy. Loeffler Randall – Model Natalia. Photo: Courtesy.

Article originally published in US Vogue, vogue.com.