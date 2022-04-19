Platform shoes: 16 trending models
This is the return of the platform shoes. After spending the last two years with comfortable shoes, it’s refreshing to dress well and put on a pair of the best platform heels. It is true that you have to get used to it again to the extra centimeters, but the thick soles balance the height, making them easier to walk on than on a regular stiletto heel.
If you have paid attention to the main shoe trends this yearyou will know that Versace’s chunky heel paved the way for the platform movement, and that celebrities like Ariana Grande, Beyonce and Tracee Ellis Ross They were the first to adopt them. And brands like Amina Muaddi, Nodaleto and Paris Texas continue to carry the torch with their thick-soled sandals, heels, mules and espadrilles in their collections.
Take a look at the platform shoes perfect for the party below, and be sure to grab a pair of the best platform heels before your next night out on the town:
Mary Jane shoes with platforms
espadrilles
mules
Classic sandals with maxi heels
Article originally published in US Vogue, vogue.com.