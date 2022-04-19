peace between harry and william

04.19.2022 10:14 p.m.



Updated: 04.19.2022 22:14 h.



Johnny Depp’s finger

Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard for defamation faces his second week of oral arguments with startling testimony. The medical of the actor has come to report that on a home visit he found the fragment of a finger of his patient between blood and broken glass.

The doctor David Kipper told the story of what happened in March 2015 and describes it as the scene after a intense fight. A fact that does nothing but confirm the bad relationship of the already dissolved marriage.

Actor Johnny Depp / EFE

Natalie Portamn sweeps her return to ‘Thor’

Despite his absence in the previous installment of the saga, Natalie Portman returns to the film as the goddess Thor. This is revealed by the scant two seconds in which it appears in the trailer for Thor 4: Love and Thunder. More than enough time for the networks to explode for his return.

The reappearance of Froilán after his absence in the family photo

The photograph of King Juan Carlos in Abu Dhabi with his daughters Elena and Cristina and his grandchildren Victoria Federica, and Juan, Pablo Miguel and Irene Urdangarín, has become one of the images most commented in recent times. First, because of the photomontage that eliminated the legs of one of the grandchildren, then because of the absence of Froilan. Where was she? In Madrid.

This Tuesday they have seen some images of last Sunday in which the young man, with a relaxed and joking attitude, enjoyed the night with friends on a central terrace in the capital, and even made it appear that he was boxing with one of his colleagues.

Froilán de Marichalar / EP

Meghan Markle leaves Europe without her husband

The tour of the Dukes of Sussex has come to an end, at least for Meghan Markle. The actress, who accompanied her husband to The Hague after passing through Buckingham to see Elizabeth II, has returned to California to be close to her children after the Easter holidays.

Meghan Markle / EFE

The health of the daughter of Georgina Rodríguez

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez They face one of the hardest moments of their lives: one of the twin babies they were expecting has died. When the model and the soccer player entered the final stretch of their pregnancy full of hope to expand her family, a tragic news has marked the life of the couple.

Now the soccer player’s sister, Katia Aveiro, has revealed more information about the little girl who was born alive. The relative has assured that her niece is safe and sound and has taken the opportunity to send encouragement to the couple at such a delicate moment.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo / EP

First images of Eva Green in ‘The Three Musketeers’

Since the involvement of Eve Green in the new film adaptation of Alexander Dumas, fans were waiting for this desired moment. Magazine Premiere He has offered it to her and has put the actress on the cover as milady de winter and his name has gone viral.

Eva Green on the cover of ‘Premiere’

Mario Vargas Llosa tests positive for Covid

The Nobel Prize for Literature Mario Vargas Llosa, 86, has tested positive for covid-19 and is well and isolated at his home in Madridhave confirmed sources of its editorial.

For this reason, the Royal Spanish Academy of Language has postponed the act that the writer had planned to celebrate this Tuesday with the director of the institution, of which he is also an academic.

The writer, politician and journalist, Mario Vargas Llosa / EP

Christian’s pain

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez They confirmed this Monday the death of one of the babies they expected during childbirth. Hours after the sad news was discovered, Manchester United, footballer’s team, has confirmed through a statement that the player will not participate in the next match against Liverpool.

“The family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting your loved ones in this difficult moment. Therefore, we can confirm that he will not participate in the match against Liverpool, at Anfield Stadium, and we underline the family privacy request“, announced the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo in a Manchester United match / EP

Prince Harry wants you to make peace with his brother William

The Duke of Sussex wants to bury the hatchet and improve his “very, very difficult” relationship with his brother, the prince william. So much so that it does not rule out turn to third parties to get it.

“Harry, I am told, suggested that perhaps they could have some kind of mediator in these conversations, to make some progress… Their relationship, really, is in a bit at a crossroads”, assured the expert journalist in the royal house Katie Nicholl to the program Entertainment Tonight.