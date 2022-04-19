Paul Bettany says releasing messages from Johnny Depp about Amber Heard ‘was an unpleasant feeling’

This article was originally published in December, 2021

Paul Bettany has opened up about his private text messages with Johnny Depp being made public as evidence in the American actor’s defamation case against The Sun last year.

Depp sued the newspaper’s publisher after a 2018 headline labeled him a “wife beater,” referring to his relationship with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The court found the statement to be “substantially true”.

At a preliminary hearing before trial in February 2020, text messages exchanged between Depp and Bettany in 2013 were read out.

In a text message, Depp wrote: “Let’s burn Amber!” To which Bettany replied: “Having thought about it, I don’t think we should burn Amber. She’s lovely company and easy on the eye, plus I’m not sure she’s a witch. Of course, we could try the British course of action in these predicaments: we do a drown test. What do you think?”.

Depp responded: “Let’s drown her before we burn her! Then I eat her burned corpse from her to make sure she’s dead.”

In statements to The IndependentBettany said the matter was “a very difficult topic to talk about” and that he believed addressing it “would only add fuel to the fire.”

However, the star WandaVision he called the experience of his private text messages being made public “very strange.”

“It was a strange moment,” he clarified. “The weird thing is that all of a sudden you have one of London’s scrukiest newspapers and their lawyers going through your text messages from the last 10 years.”

“Can you imagine what it would be like, honestly, to have a group of lawyers go through your every email and text message for 10 years? All I can tell you is that it was an unpleasant feeling.”

Text message exchange between Johnny Depp and Bettany was read out in court last year (Getty Images)

Bettany has previously defended Depp against the accusations. In a 2016 Twitter post, the 50-year-old wrote: “I have known Johnny Depp for years and in several of his relationships. He is the sweetest, kindest, most gentle man I have ever met. Just say”.

Bettany and Depp starred together in the thriller of Science fiction Transcendence of 2014, as well as the action comedy Mortdecaiwhich premiered in 2015.

Elsewhere in the interview, Bettany discussed self-doubt, experiencing a period of homelessness and his own personal scandals.

Stars alongside Claire Foy A Very British Scandal from the BBC, which was broadcast on BBC One at 9:00 pm on December 26.