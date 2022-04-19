‘Out of Africa’, a classic that wins over the years

«I had a farm in Africa, at the foot of the Ngong Hills»

Memories of Africa begins with this phrase, both the autobiography of Karen Blixen like the film directed by Sidney Pollack, definitely an 80’s classic that hasn’t lost weight since. Revised, it reaches more strength when contrasted with later productions.

The film traces the life of Blixen herself during her stay in Kenya

at the beginning of the 20th century, in a colonial setting. with script of Kurt Luedtke, the film is based on the homonymous book; in the novel Isaac Dinesen. life of a storytellerfrom Judith Thurman, and in The silence will speak from Errol Trzebinski.

Pollack unites very powerful tools so that the film is a work of art, which surpasses the temporary success of so many Oscar-winning films. On the wonderful photography of Africa, he resolves a choir of infallible actors, and squaring the circle we find a soundtrack that envelops the viewer in a sublime way.

A masterful soundtrack

The composer John Barry don’t just write a good soundtrack; signs a music that perfectly adapts to the image and the script. The main bars open as the sun opens in Africa, and when he must go to privacy he makes use of the highest tones of the piano, whose notes seem to rain inside the heart.

An example is the scene in which Karen tells an invented story about a Chinese girl to the dazzled Denys. The sound mixes are sublime, Karen’s voice blends with the piano, the rain… “I’m a good storyteller” she says in the film, and she did so in her real life.

about the script

The script at first disappoints due to the medium tone and the presentation of a predictable development. After the first minutes, the dialogues and the plot go rising, and we immerse ourselves in Karen’s life, in a slow tempo that never leaves unnecessary or boring spaces.

Another less worked issue is finding some commonplaces in cinematography, such as the “game” between the hero and his girl in risky situations. We can see this pattern, for example, when Baroness Blixen is faced with a possible attack by a lioness. Denis enjoys seeing her girl in the limit of fear, to save her at the last moment. Western scenes, or productions of the time such as the saga of Indiana Jones.

Characters

The personality of Robert Redford -Denys, initially in the background- raises the dialogue, gradually taking center stage until he overshadows meryl streep, because the personality he shows is more credible for having been granted a better constructed psychology, in love and at the same time selfish with Karen. “In your world there would be no love,” says Karen when Denys refuses to marry in favor of a freedom that strictly speaking is the selfishness of those who do not want to give themselves completely.

Klaus Maria Brandauer (Bror) in the film Husband of Karen, can be considered the other side of Denys, since his role is nothing more than an archetypal womanizer man, and his dialogues as simple as the role he plays. It is said that his interpretation is very good, but what he represents could have been a little more careful.

The value of an Oscar

Memories of Africa is an example of the importance of these awards. It received seven Oscars, including best film, best direction, best soundtrack and best adapted screenplay. These nominations for figurines that do not cost more than 100 dollars led to a 50% increase in billing after the awards.

With an approximate budget of 30 million dollars, the year of its launch it managed to raise, according to data from Box Office Mojo, a total of 225.5 million dollars worldwide.

Who was Karen Blixen?

Karen Blixen He was born on April 17, 1885 in the Danish town of Rungstedlund, into an aristocratic family. Isak Dinesen was the pseudonym with which he signed all his works; he entered the literary world after many personal failures. “No one has paid as dearly as I did for him to enter literature,” he would say later.

We would be fooled if after seeing the film we think we have met Blixen. Not in vain, the North American director assured that he only took the book Out of Africa «like the painter who puts the canvas, or the landscape». And he warned that “those who come to see the film thinking about the book will be disappointed.” However, it is not the typical dilemma between film and book, since both show very different stories and narrative tools.

A curious fact is the train at the beginning. In 1985 there were no locomotives of these characteristics, so a prop was built. Burnt tires turned soot to coal smoke from the chimney and an internal diesel locomotive pushed the assembly.

What was an advance for the time was the jukebox with a volume tuner and long-playing records, since they would be invented after the context in which they were recorded.

The dubbing of ‘Out of Africa’

In the original version, Streep worked hard to get Karen’s Danish accent, while Redford couldn’t get the British accent of the gentleman he was portraying, so he must have been given an American origin. The Spanish dubbing, although it is very careful, fails in the Danish accents, which in Karen and her husband appear and disappear throughout the film. A twist could have saved these errors.