Oscars 2022: Steven Spielberg seeks to win his fourth statuette

They are five directors who are nominated to win the Oscar Award 2022 the best in his field, but of this quintet there is one that stands out because more than a director is a Hollywood legend: steven spielbergwho in this edition will seek to win his fourth statuette.

Spielberg, 75, is nominated for the remake of Love without barriers (west side storyits original title) which has seven nominations: best director, best film, best supporting actress, best cinematography, best production design, best costume design and best sound.

popular American filmmaker thus reached a new record in his careerbecause he is the first director to be nominated for win a Oscar award in six different decades. Until now, she shared that achievement (with nominations in five decades) with Martin Scorsesebut with Love without barriers became the only one in history.

Born in the city of Cincinnati, Spielberg earned his first Academy Award nomination thanks to Sharkhis science fiction film from 1975. Since then, the nominations have been happening and so have the successes.

In 1993, with Schindler’s List, steven spielberg won his first Oscar for best director and, in addition, for that same work, he won the statuette for best film. The third award to best director arrived in 1999 for Saving Private Ryan. The last time she had been candidate to win an Oscar was in 2018, with The Post.

Beyond the various awards he received throughout his career, the popularity of his films is undoubtedly the main recognition for Spielberg’s career, who also received “The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire”.

Steven Spielberg, along with his wife Kate Capshaw, at the Oscars in 2018. (Reuters / Mario Anzuoni)

It is estimated that the director has an estate that exceeds 3,700 million dollars and that the profits for his films are above the 10 billion. Quite a success for a man who earned his first dollar in 1964, after writing and directing a sci-fi movie he titled fire light. The production ended up inspiring in 1977 the creation of Close Encounters of the Third Kind. that debut It had a production cost of 500 dollars and a collection of 501. Literally your first dollar earned.

Steven Spielberg Oscar Nominations

In 1975, for Shark . It was nominated for best picture and, although it did not win, it was a huge success with almost 500 million dollars in grosses.

In 1977, for Close Encounters of the Third Kind . First nomination in his career as best director. The curious fact is that the film was not a candidate.

In 1981, for Raiders of the Lost Ark. For this Indiana Jones story, Steven Spielberg was again nominated for best director.

ET was a popular blockbuster but Spielberg failed to win the Oscar for best director or best picture. (Photo: AP)

In 1983, for ET Once again, Spielberg swept the box office with one of the most famous productions in history, receiving nine nominations, including best director and best picture.

In 1985, for the color purple . Spielberg got out of science fiction productions and got into an always tense topic in the United States: racism. The film had 11 nominations and won none.

In 1993, for Schindler’s List. Spielberg again got into a tough subject, the holocaust. And for the first time he raised a statuette, which was actually two, because with this film he won best director and best film.

In 1998, for Saving Private Ryan . The World War II movie, which starred Tom Hanks, was Spielberg’s third Oscar win, and his second for best director.

In 2005, for Munich . This film based on a true event, the attack against the Israeli Olympic team at the 1972 Olympic Games and the subsequent Mossad persecution against those who participated directly and indirectly in that massacre, earned him another nomination for best director and best film.

In 2011, for Horse of battle . The production had six nominations, including best picture.

In 2012, for Lincoln. It had 12 nominations, including best director and best picture, but again Spielberg didn’t win an Oscar.

Steven Spielberg with George Lucas and Harrison Ford, creator and actor of the classic Indiana Jones. Spielberg directed Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981. (Photo: AP)