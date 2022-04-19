Now there is a centipede which is named as Taylor Swift – Magazine

In the Appalachian Mountains, on the eastern side of North America, lives a centipede which is called as Taylor Swift. It was discovered along with sixteen other new species described in ZooKeys journal – its scientific name is Nannaria swiftaein homage to the iconic American pop star.

The Nannaria swiftae belongs to a group of long millipedes among 18 and 38 millimeterswith a shiny body ranging from black to caramel-brown and white legs, which near the head have tiny twisted claws. In the ecosystem in which it lives it has an important role as an environmental balancer, as it feeds on dead leaves and other decaying plant material, a diet that promotes the dispersion of organic particles that serve as nutrients for other living things.

The discovery bears the signature of a team of researchers from Virginia Tech (United States) and required extensive fieldwork due to the confidential nature of these animals, which tend to spend a lot of time underground, away from prying eyes. To be sure you are faced with something never observed beforescientists have collected and examined a total of over 1,800 millipedes, some already in possession of private collections and museums.

But how did the idea of ​​calling Taylor Swift come about? Trivially, the study’s lead author, Derek Hennen, is a diehard fan of the singer-songwriter. “Her music has helped me get through the ups and downs of graduate school, so naming her a new species of centipede is my way of thanking her,” she said in a statement. On the other hand, the list of animals that “steal” her name from celebrities it is well fed and constantly updated. To name a few that we have also talked about here, there are for example the Leonardo DiCaprio cockroach, Bob Marley spider, Obama fish and Pink Floyd shrimp.