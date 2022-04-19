Nicolas Cage in 13 films, the best

Criticism has always been harsh with the films in which it appears Nicolas Cage because they are mainly action stories, too lively and often bordering on verisimilitude. The general public, on the other hand, likes this form of light entertainment and it is precisely the kind of show they seem to need most. Therefore, despite the bad reviews received, most of Cage’s films have become real cult. Here are his 13 best films.

A living meme

The eccentricity of the characters portrayed by Cage continually provides a wealth of material for the meme and parody aficionados that flock to the viral imagery of social media. The American show Saturday Night Live he even dedicated an internal format to him for several years entitled «Get in the Cage“, in which Andy Samberg takes on the role of the celebrated action star. The grandson of Francis Ford CoppolaCage’s real name is indeed Nicolas Kim Coppolahe is certainly not reticent when it comes to making fun of himself and the most glaring proof we had in 2012 when he appeared next to Samberg at the SNL to promote his film Ghost Rider – Spirit of Vengeance. “It has all the characteristics of a classic Nic Cage-style action movie,” joked the actor during the show. “The whole dialogue is screamed or screamed and everything goes up in flames.” A description that, by the way, fits perfectly with many films on our list.

As for irony, in 2022 Cage makes a decisive leap in quality: in his new film Massive Talent plays the failed version of himself and out of necessity agrees to perform for a fee at the birthday party of a billionaire super fan, brilliantly embodied by the star of Narcos Pedro Pascal, who turns out to be a drug lord. For a change, Cage is recruited by the CIA as an informant and is forced to become one of those action heroes he so often portrays in his films of him.

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The 13 best films of Nicolas Cage

On the occasion of the release of Massive Talent, let’s take a look at Cage’s most iconic roles. The well-known platform Rotten Tomatoes, which groups all the movie and series reviews that it gives an overall rating based on the positive opinions collected, serves as a starting point for compiling this list, as well as the rating of our editorial team. The percentage shown represents the share of positive reviews on the global. However, as our research has shown that critics apparently don’t appreciate Nicolas Cage’s work very much, while audiences find his films very entertaining, the following list is a mix of his most iconic and best-received films. criticism.

Out in 60 seconds (2000)

Critics’ rating: 25% Fresh

What viewers say: 77% Fresh