“Nice to meet you, I’m a little pregnant”

“Pleasure, I’m a little pregnant” broadcast on Rai 2 on April 19th at 9.20pm. Directed by Alan Poul and released in theaters in 2010, the comedy tells the story of a woman who, tired of love disappointments, decides to fulfill one of her dreams by herself: that of becoming a mother. After years of searching for prince charming, Zoe (Jennifer Lopez) has decided that the wait is getting too long, and she decides to make an appointment for artificial insemination. On that day, however, she meets Stan (Alex O’Loughlin), who may turn out to be the right person for her. In an attempt to carry on this budding relationship, hiding the early signs of pregnancy, the situation turns into a comedy of errors for Zoe, which confuses Stan. When Zoe, in agitation, reveals the real reasons for her unpredictable behavior, Stan begins to think about her unusual future and in the end it is rumored that he is now on board. Never before has love been seen in a courtship where a wild night of sex involves three in one bed, Stan, Zoe, and the ubiquitous pregnancy pillow. But the real test comes when they both realize they don’t know each other at all, except during hormonal storms and birth preparations, and with the nine-month deadline looming, the two begin to reflect and curb their enthusiasm. Anyone can fall in love, get married and have a baby, but doing the reverse could prove that they are indeed made for each other.