“Nice to meet you, I’m a little pregnant”: Jennifer Lopez and O’Loughlin between love and insemination

«Pleased to meet you, I’m a little pregnant (The Back-Up Plan)», tonight at 21.20 is one of the strongest offers of Rai 2. A light film but that has made an era in its own way. It’s a 2010 work, directed by Alan Poul and starring Jennifer Lopez and Alex O’Loughlin. With a production cost of 35 million dollars, the film (including DVD sales) grossed 90 million dollars of which 1,481,000 euros in Italy. Zoe, a beautiful New Yorker who runs a pet shop, is highly motivated to become a mother. After so many bad relationships, she realizes that waiting for the right man takes too long. She then decides to make an appointment to undergo artificial insemination, using the sperm of a man with red hair and freckles, although her friends think it is a bad idea.

The same day Zoe meets Stan, an attractive guy a little younger than her, in a taxi. The two argue over the taxi and don’t seem to get along very well at first, despite Stan showing some interest in the girl. Meanwhile, Zoe joins a support group for women who have decided to have children alone, encountering a strange atmosphere, to which she still exposes her experience of her. Later, while she is with her friend Mona at the organic market, she meets Stan again who, owning a farm, supports himself by selling cheese and also makes the acquaintance of Olivia, whom she believes Zoe is her girlfriend. That same evening, a lecture on how to behave around dogs is held at the pet shop. Stan shows up again and convinces Zoe to get something to eat together …