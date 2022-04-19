Neymar Jr. on loan and other bonuses for Prime Gaming subscribers

If you are passionate about FIFA Ultimate 2022 and have a subscription to Prime Gamingyou may want to check out the bonus content that you can redeem at no additional cost through the Amazon service in April.

Prime Gaming Pack # 7 is available to Prime Gaming subscribed PC, PlayStation and Xbox players, and includes some exciting content including loan from Neymar Jr., one of the strongest and most coveted players in the FIFA Ultimate Team 2022 mode. Let’s see below all the gifts you can access:

7 Rare Gold Players

2 OVR 82 player choice

12 Rare consumables

1 Neymar Jr Player Loan (20 Games)

If you are interested in receiving this small boost for your career in FUT 2022, you can go to the Prime Gaming portal and redeem your free rewards.

Recently, Electronic Arts announced the Ultimate Team Heroes, a selection of past and present champions who have marked the history of world football, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne, Fabio Quagliarella and Antonio Di Natale. EA Sports also unveiled the new FUT Captains of Mini Team 2, including Seamus Coleman, Dimitri Payet and Sergio Busquets, believed to be three of the most iconic captains ever.