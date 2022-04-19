New equipment for tumor ablation arrives at the Comprehensive Cancer Center of Puerto Rico

In the statement, the specialists indicate that this NeuWave microwave ablation system for the treatment of tumors is the first in Puerto Rico.

Dr. Javier Nazario Larrieu, interventional radiologist at the Comprehensive Cancer Center of the University of Puerto Rico. Photo: Provided by the Comprehensive Cancer Center team to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

The Comprehensive Cancer Center of the University of Puerto Rico became the first specialized hospital in Puerto Rico to have the innovative NeuWave microwave ablation system for tumor treatmentadding more options for the non-invasive treatment of cancer patients, as revealed by the health center in a press release.

“Thermal ablation technology is an alternative to surgical treatment for cancer patients, particularly patients who are not candidates for surgical interventions because they have other medical conditions. This treatment is practiced in patients with tumors in the kidney, liver, lung and tumors benign in the bones,” explained Dr. Javier Nazario Larrieu, interventional radiologist at the Comprehensive Cancer Center of the University of Puerto Rico.

The ablation procedure consists of inserting a special probe into the tumor to be treated to generate an area of ​​extreme temperature that destroys cancer cells without the need for surgical intervention on the patient. This technology particularly helps patients who for other medical reasons cannot be operated on in the operating room to treat their condition.

NeuWave microwave ablation system for tumor treatment. Photo: Provided by the Comprehensive Cancer Center.

In simple terms, thermal ablation consists of heating the tumor by means of microwaves so that the proteins are destroyed and, consequently, the cancer cell dies. This applies to tumors from primary cancers or metastases, as well as some benign tumors. Studies recommend this treatment for patients with three injuries or less in the organ being treated.

For her part, Dr. Marcia Cruz Correa, executive director of the Comprehensive Cancer Center, said that “with this technology we offer patients innovative clinical alternatives to treat their disease and improve their quality of life.”

The technology available at the Comprehensive Cancer Center is distinguished from others because the needle used is much smaller in size, it has cold and carbon dioxide technology that keeps it in the tissue, and it works through computerized technology that assists to the radiologist to check that the area to be treated.