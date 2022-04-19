Netflix plummets after losing subscribers for the first time in a decade | Companies

Global streaming giant Netflix has told the market that it has lost subscribers for the first time in more than a decade and forecast further contraction in the second quarter, strange behavior for a company that has been a reliable growth engine for investors.

Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in its first quarter, well short of its modest predictions that it would add 2.5 million subscribers. His decision in early March to suspend service in Russia after it invaded Ukraine resulted in the loss of 700,000 members.

Shares of the company plunged more than 25% in trading as of the close of the market, wiping out more than $30 billion of market capitalization in a few minutes. Its titles rose in regular operations in today’s session by 3.18%. Netflix, which currently has 221.6 million subscribers, last reported a loss of customers in October 2011.

Netflix delivered a gloomy take on the spring quarter, predicting it would lose 2 million subscribers, despite the return of long-awaited shows like “Stranger Things.” and “Ozark” and the film debut “The Gray Man,” starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

First-quarter revenue grew 10% to $7.87 billion, slightly below Wall Street’s forecast of $7.93 billion.