Netflix has in its catalog this movie based on REAL EVENTS; recreates a case of torture and murder in the US

Nine years ago a very controversial film was released, since it is based on real factswhich included cases of kidnapping, extortion, torture and murder of several victims at the hands of a criminal gang, however, these events were “seasoned” with moments of comedy and action in the film.

Many times the film studios or the directors themselves find in real events the opportunity to bring stories to the big screen that will impact viewers, although it is not always possible to portray the reality of the cases or the crimes —as in this case— the verbatim.

However, if it were not for these highly publicized events in their towns at some point in the history of the place where they happened, people would not know that such atrocious crimes occurred.

The Rock, Mark Wahlberg and Michael Bay worked for free

Blood Sweat and glory (Pain & Gain) was under the direction of Michael Bay and featured performances by Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” Y Anthony Mackiewho gave life to a criminal gang known as “sun gym“, who operated in Miami, Florida.

The film had a low budget of $26 million and raised more than $86 million during the time it was at the box office, so it could be considered a success.

For the making of this feature film, both the director and the actors Mark Wahlberg Y Dwayne Johnson they decided to do the work for free, because they were more interested in getting the story out there than getting paid. However, this has been the production with the lowest budget that he has made. Bay throughout his filmography.

What is Blood, Sweat and Glory on Netflix about?

Miami, 90s. Daniel Lugo Y adrian doorbal They train very hard in the gym every day. Due to their profession as bodybuilders, they spend more time taking care of their body than any other facet that involves mental effort.

Daniel loves fitness, but it’s a job that doesn’t pay much, and the thought of spending his whole life doing it overwhelms him, so he decides to take action and pull off a grand robbery.

The two, along with Paul, a God-fearing ex-con, form a group to extort and kidnap a wealthy businessman. The plan seems to work, however, when they are enjoying their victory, problems begin due to a series of loose ends that they left behind.

controversial film

After its theatrical release, the film received mixed reviews, highlighting the work of the three actors, as well as the comedy moments. the specialized site Rotten Tomatoes gave it a rating of 50 percent freshness, this as a result of the fact that they considered that there were very violent moments.

A table was presented showing the differences between the actors and the real people in the film. Photo: Archive

On the other hand, the connoisseurs of the case of the band “sun gym“They explained that the members were not only three people, but that there were more than what is addressed in the film of Michael Bay.

While the relatives of the actual victims spoke out against the fact that Michael Bay made the audience feel empathy for the killers, who throughout the film show a human and comic side, when reality had not been like that.

The film is currently available on the streaming platform of Netflixhowever, will only be available until may 14so if you want to know more about the case, we recommend that you see it soon.

