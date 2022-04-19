“Neni” teaches how to start a business with less than 5 thousand pesos

A TikTok user shared her experience as an entrepreneur and became a guide on how to start your business.

The culture of entrepreneurship has produced different stories of improvement, so much so that many users have decided to follow this lifestyle betting on economic growth that conventional jobs do not usually offer.

TikTok has become one of the fastest growing social networks in history, due to the large number of users who joined during the pandemic.

There is an entrepreneurial instinct that emerges in many fans of making money through their own efforts, therefore, this “Neni” from TikTok decided to share how starting a digital business helped her prosper in her sales by investing only 5 thousand pesos startup and achieve anyone’s dream: take the first step towards entrepreneurship successfully.

The culture of entrepreneurship has managed to seduce locals and strangers, especially in the female population sector, because according to a study published at the end of 2021, which covers the existing percentage of women entrepreneurs in the world today, the 12.4 percent of the female population in Mexico is engaged in entrepreneurshipwhile in countries like Ecuador and Chile, they exceed 30 percent.

This acquires great significance if we consider that part of these figures contain an important social background, which is the economic inequality that exists between the female and male population in the formal sector, not only in Mexico, but in the world, something that drives many women to opt for the option of entrepreneurship.

In fact, according to DataMÉXICO, the Mexican population during 2020 was 126 billion inhabitantswhere the 48.8 percent represent menwhile 51.2 percent are women. During that period until the second quarter of 2021, the economically active population of Mexico was 57.7 million people, where only 39.3 percent represented women and 60.7 percent men.

Not satisfied with this, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) revealed that of the 65.4 million women, 22 million are employed. Of this, only 14.8 million have formal jobs, while the other 6.3 million work in the informal business scheme. This fact shows how important it is for women, and for people in general, to opt for their own business scheme, since it seems less and less feasible to join a company that, a priori, could have some prejudices about their gender identity. and that, in addition, it will limit job growth.

User shares how to start your business with less than 5 thousand pesos

The tiktoker @dianadaydee shared a video where she narrates her experience as an entrepreneur and told how you can start your digital business with less than 5 thousand pesos. This content creator is dedicated to sharing tips on entrepreneurship, both on TikTok and YouTube, and shares her achievements through her company.

This is the video shared by the user where she shows how to start a business with less than 5 thousand pesos:

@dianadaydee Create your own online store 💰 #tiendaonline #tiendaenlinea #tiendanube #emprendimiento #ecommerce #dianadaydee🚀 #yosoycreador #mujeressupportingwomen #aprendeentiktok #small businesses #emprendedora #empresaria #fyp ♬ Out of the market – Danny Ocean

In her narrative, the entrepreneur pointed out the different strategies and steps to follow that helped her as a new businesswoman to make her sales come true:

“I invested 3,500 pesos to find a good product and a good supplier.” “With only 594 pesos I paid for a year of my online store.” “With 600 pesos I paid for a year to use my own domain.” “I bought 200 pesos worth of shipping materials to ship my first products.”

Finally, he pointed out that creating a business only requires taking the initiative and contemplating the pertinent expenses taking into account your budget. The video, for its part, has been a success and has managed to captivate many of its followers who aspire to contribute their own grain of sand in this spectrum of entrepreneurship.

