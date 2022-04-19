National migraine care plan in Spain

Pablo Irimia, coordinator of the Headache Study Group of the Spanish Society of Neurology.

“We need a national care plan to migraine to improve the treatment of patients who suffer this illness”. So forceful is the message issued by the neurologist Paul Irimiacoordinator of the Headache Study Group of the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN), which analyzes in Medical Writing a health problem that affects many people both in Spain and worldwide.

Inside of the National system of health (SNS) The approach to migraines, according to the neurologist, has different deficiencies today: “The diagnosis usually late more than 6 years to be carried out, surprising fact for a disease that has a clinical diagnosis. This situation is surely due to the fact that there is no proper medical training in what is the diagnosis of migraine and there is much insistence on trying to exclude secondary causessuch as knowing that the patient does not have a tumor or one serious injury. Once this aspect has been completed, the diagnosis of the so-called primary headaches is delayed in excessdelaying the start of a treatment that can improve the quality of life from the patients”.

The objectives set by the SEN in the preparation of a new plan at the Spanish level are to improve the training of specialiststhe access to the medicines and have one similar structure in all the autonomous communities: “Now we have some new drugs that have some restrictions of access within the National Health System and we are seeing that as a consequence of these restrictions, reasonable to ensure that health spending does not skyrocket, many patients who should receive these treatments They do not do it. From the SEN we try to promote the existence of a national migraine care plan taking into account the frequency of the disease and the disabilities it produces.

Raise awareness of migraine and unify a single strategy

The SEN is currently working in various areas to ensure that the national plan goes ahead, as Irimia explains: “This strategy is very necessary to improve patient care. The key is an adequate training of doctors and have one social awareness with the disease. Right now many people with migraines realize that are invisible to the system. Society and doctors themselves are not sensitized and trivialize it. Next, we need there to be a clear route that the patient must follow with similar protocols in the autonomous communities to improve care. The only way to achieve this is through a strategic plan that improves the migraine plan for patients nationwide.

Unify a one and the same strategy in all communities it would significantly improve the treatment of migraine patients. “In many communities there is no defined plan care of patients with migraine. Possibly having a plan with these characteristics will help patient care and improve the structures involved in the care of patients with headaches. On the other hand, it is necessary to create more headache unitsvital for the most complex patients, and improve the connection that exists between primary and specialized medicine”, clarifies the neurologist.

Creating a comprehensive treatment plan for the patient

According to Irimia, headaches and migraines in particular are pathologies that had been forgotten by professionals: “It gives the impression that the disease has not increased in frequency, but it has not analyzed in detailunlike what has been done in recent years. There was a lack of awareness of the disease, and when patients in different countries were really asked about the frequency of migraine, it was seen that, indeed, headache specialists had previously seen that it is a disease that affects the 14 percent of the general populationconfirming the different studies published so far”.

To adequately control and reduce migraine episodes, as Irimia explains, “a comprehensive treatment plan for the patient. We are seeing that less than 20 percent of patients who require specific migraine treatments are receiving them. currently receiving. There are many gaps in this treatment and from SEN we try to improve that situation. We believe that the elaboration of a strategic plan is an essential tool to improve the patient journey within the Health System and improve the connection between primary care and the specialized”.