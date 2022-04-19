Natalie Portman looks like the goddess of thunder in the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder

After a very long wait we finally see Natalie Portman wear the armor and of course the mjolnir, We show you the first preview of Thor: Love and Thunder, where we discover what happened to the handsome God of Thunder and EVERYTHING about Marvel’s new film bet that promises to be more than an action movie.

What is Thor: Love and Thunder about?

Recently released the teaser trailer of Thor’s story in the long-awaited phase 4 of the MCU, let’s remember that the last time we saw the beloved son of Odin he was going through a great emotional crisis due to the imminent defeat of Thanos that cost the death of half the lives of the universe Therefore, after neglecting body and soul, this charismatic superhero seeks balance to find himself again.

Very few details about the project have been revealed since this project was announced. filmand we only knew that Natalie Portman would reprise his character Jane Foster nearly a decade after his last appearance in 2013’s Thor: The Dark World (although he did make a cameo appearance in the Marvel series What If…? as the same character).

Revamped and improved, the God of Thunder returns to the big screen. Courtesy

Who will be part of the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder?

This film from Taika Waititi (who also directed Thor: Ragnarok), will feature a truly insane cast as we see old familiar faces like Guardians of the Galaxy Chris Pratt (Star Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Vin Diesel (Groot), Pom Klementieff (Mantis) and Dave Bautista (Drax), we also know that great talents like Christian bale, who will give life to Gorr the God Butcher, Russell Crowe as Zeus, who would also compare credits with Melissa McCarthy (fake Hela), Matt Damon (fake Loki), Taika Waititi (Korg) and Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif).

It should also be noted that fans have gone crazy seeing Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), as the great ruler of Asgard on earth, which allows us to see that this film it’s full of girl power.