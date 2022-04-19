Natalie Portman is the new Goddess of Thunder in “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Portman played Jane Foster for the last time in 2013 in “Thor: The Dark World 2”, once the film was completed, the actress left the franchise. After almost ten years, Natalie Portman returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and did so wielding Mjölnir (the hammer of the God Thor).

The return of Natalie Portman to the world of Marvel as the new Goddess of Thunder was what was seen in the trailer for “Thor: Love and Thunder”, released last Monday.

Portman played Jane Foster for the last time in 2013 in “Thor: The Dark World 2”, once the film was completed, the actress left the franchise. After almost ten years, Natalie Portman returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and did so wielding Mjölnir (the hammer of the God Thor).

The 40-year-old actress appears with a noticeable physical change, this because she was preparing to play Jane Foster again in this new Marvel film, which will be released in theaters on July 8, 2022.

In ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula or Jeff Goldblum as the Grand Master also return.

Among the novelties, the signing of Christian Bale stands out as Gorr, the great villain of the function of whom we already have a first image, and the cameo of Russell Crowe giving life to Zeus.

Why Portman left Marvel

The actress was absent in “Thor Ragnarok” and there were not a few who thought that she would never return. But when asked about her absence, she replied that the plot takes place outside of Earth and her character is on Earth, so there was no place for Jane Foster in that installment.

However, in 2011 “The Hollywood Reporter” reported that Portman had been disappointed after the studio pulled director Patty Jenkins from the project over creative differences, who later directed Wonder Woman.

Portman had just become a mother so she wanted to spend time with her son, her departure from “Thor: Ragnarok” was explained with a brief mention. Apparently Jane had ended her relationship with Thor, but later director Taika Waititi wanted to bring her back.

“Are you interested in coming back, but doing something completely different?” Was the question that Waititi asked Portman, which is why she accepted the challenge to record the film.

