Natalie Portman becomes the new Goddess of Thunder in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Natalie Portman is Thor!. Marvel has given a twist to their new movie, which they had already announced in advance, however, The release of the trailer for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ has been a revolutionand the images of Portman as the new Goddess of Thunder has managed to break the internet.

The preview of the feature film presents Jane Fosterplayed by the aforementioned actress, as a new version of the well-known Norse god, so far played by Chris Hemsworthgoing from being the girl in distress to becoming the heroine of the story.

THIS IS ‘THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER’

In the trailer for the new installment of the adventures of the God of Thunder, s e can see three different phases of Thor’s life. In one of them, the old hero voluntarily relinquishes his powers planting his hammer in the ground, while swearing to give up war in the name of peace.

“My superhero days are over”he can be heard saying before beginning to enjoy life more, and it is just at that moment that he meets the new Thor, Jane Foster, a scene that has fascinated the internet.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ It is the fourth installment of the saga and goes through a stage in which the protagonist finds himself adrift after the fall of his kingdom, Asgardand now hang out with the Guardians of the Galaxywho appear in full in the film, played by Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper Y Vin Diesel.

JANE FOSTER, NEW THUNDER GODDESS

The most shocking moment of the trailer released by Marvel, occurs when Mjolnir appears, the hammer of the god of thunder, who now obeys Janea fact with which Thor doesn’t seem particularly happy.or, although to the famous hammer the gender of its owner is totally indifferent, as long as he is worthy enough to hold and pick it up.

Natalie Portman makes her entrance on the scene with a look of a worthy superheroinein which a helmet stands out with a metal mask with wingsthe characteristic red cape of Thor and some black latex gloves among which can be seen the hammer.

Your character responds to the name of Mighty Thor.

The Internet has not been slow to surrender to the Goddess of Thunderand on Twitter some comments stand out such as ” I think I’m destined to be in love with the Natalie Portman of space forever.” either ” was always worthy (of this role).”

The story of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is based on Jason Aaron’s comic ‘The Mighty Thor’a work that was highly acclaimed by critics, although, at the moment, it is not clear to what extent the film will strictly follow the story of the comic.