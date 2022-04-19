Nail designs: Kourtney Kardashian boasts a manicure with flowers that lengthens her hands

At Panorama we know that during spring, using a flower manicure is a classic that never goes out of style, that’s why we were inspired by Kourtney Kardashian’s nail design to use it at this time of year, the best thing is that it will give you a girly style that will stretch out your hands. We love how pretty it looks!

When we thought that rhinestones would dominate the manicure of our favorite celebs, the sister of the ‘Clan K’ reminds us that flowers are an infallible bet to use this season, so recreate this nail look that will combine with any of your outfits.

Kourtney Kardashian wears flower manicure

Through her Instagram stories, the celeb shared a photograph in which she showed off her beautiful nail design, in the image her nail art featured small flowers of blue and wine colors, on a base of pastel pink enamel that looks like a print vintage.

Photo: @kourtneykardash

Its proposal is ideal for those who do not like to use nail polish in risky colors or striking inlays, so we suggest you use them in combination with your seasonal outfits, as they will give you a very feminine and sweet appearance. You will be surprised how good you will look!