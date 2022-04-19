Municipal schools join the “Minecraft Challenge” to learn through video games » Municipalidad de Córdoba

– It is a proposal that uses virtual games as a means of introduction to programming, computing and immersive experiences.

– It is developed through the City Educational Parks Directorate in the different Educational Parks.

The Municipality of Córdoba, through the Directorate of Educational Parks of the Ministry of Education, together with the Ministry of Science and Technology of the Province, carried out the first “Minecraft Challenge”.

This is a proposal that seeks to strengthen and disseminate knowledge related to programming, computational thinking and the development of immersive experiences with video games.

This first day took place in the Parque Educativo Noroeste and 80 students from 4th, 5th and 6th grade of the Raúl Fernandez Municipal School participated. The objective is to arrive with different schools of the municipal system to each Educational Park of the city.

The five Educational Parks have 150 notebooks, 50 programmable robots, 10 3D printers and six laser printers, which make up Digital Education, Programming and Robotics Laboratories. This was the largest purchase of technology in the history of the Municipality, through which more than 12,000 computer elements were acquired for all municipal educational institutions, with an investment of more than 340 million pesos.

The Secretary of Education, Horacio Ferreyra, stated that “This proposal aims to expand the digital literacy actions offered in the parks, bringing learning about programming from an interactive and playful perspective. It is an opportunity for experimentation and collective work between students and teachers where the environment is reconfigured, they play, learn and have fun with challenges that connect them with their place and their city.“.

“From Educational Parks we bet on technology as a central element of the educational experience. This proposal expands the limits of the classroom and gives boys and girls the opportunity to continue learning”, added the director of Educational Parks, Eugenia Rotondi.

The director of Scientific Dissemination, Javier Martin, the Secretary of Education of the Municipality of Río Cuarto, Mercedes Novaira, the Minister of Science and Technology, Pablo De Chiara, the Secretary of Education Horacio Ferreyra, the Undersecretary of Educational Coordination , María José Viola, and the Director of Educational Parks Eugenia Rotondi.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Pablo De Chiara, for his part, encouraged girls and boys to work with technology and innovation through play: “The creativity and talent that you have can help others and the future of Córdoba“.

In these conferences, an introduction to the use of video games as a learning vehicle is addressed in an interactive and playful way. To do this, Minecraft Education, the educational version of Minecraft, is used to bring students closer to the world of programming, with the aim of arousing interest in this subject and introducing them to computational thinking.

For this activity, the Creativos Digitales production team created a 3D model of a city within Minecraft, reproducing the most representative areas of the city and its surroundings, such as bridges, the waterfront, the river, the sports area, the monuments , lagoons, factories, etc.