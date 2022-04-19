Moon Knight: Robert Downey Jr. advised Oscar Isaac and told him that Kevin Feige is a genius

The new Marvel Studios series has already arrived on Disney Plus and has captivated the audience, this time it is Moon Knight – 87%, starring Oscar Isaac, and the franchise’s newest superhero is sure to hold great importance for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During his preparation, the leading actor spoke with the best qualified to give advice on this subject, Robert Downey Jr., who was in charge of Iron Man – The Iron Man – 93%, the first film in the franchise, which to date is considered one of its best installments.

Moon Knight It’s about the gift seller Steven Grant, or so it seems, but we soon discover that this is just one of his personalities, and in the first episode we meet his deadliest version, Marc Spector, a mercenary who has the powers of a god Egyptian Khonshu. Fans will have to wait until next Wednesday to see the second episode, but in the meantime there’s good reason to be excited for what’s to come.

According to Isaac’s previous statements, this series is “the first legitimate character study” since Iron Man – The Iron Manand in a new interview with ExtraTValso an actor from Duna – 75% were asked if they had contacted any of the Marvel stars for advice in this new stage of their life giving life to Moon Knight, and this is what they said (via TheDirect):

I talked to Robert Downey Jr. a lot. I talked to him a lot. I mean, he’s already a friend, so I just talked to him about it and what his sense of that is and how the process has been for him and he was a great person to talk to obviously about the whole thing. And also for me, the biggest inspiration, because to this day, that first Iron Man movie is so good.

As for a specific piece of advice that the actor gave him, it was to approach producer Kevin Feige, current Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Entertainment, and considered the mastermind behind the success of the entire franchise:

I think the point is that he really said that Kevin Feige is a genius and a collaborator, so don’t be afraid to come in and give your ideas and give your thoughts and be bold with your choices.

This is not the first time that someone has praised Feige’s work as a producer, even other people outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe, such as Ben Affleck, have described him as a genius for having built this franchise and made it the highest grossing of all. times in less than ten years.

In addition to this series, in the remainder of the year we have three Marvel feature films to be released, the first arriving in May, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness; then there will be Thor: Love and Thunder, which hits theaters in July, and in November we will have Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In the past decade Marvel Studios paved the way for the creation of The Avengers – 92%, a group of superheroes that went from being almost unknown to becoming the most popular of our time. After the end of the Infinity Saga in Avengers: Endgame – 95%, fans are still waiting for a new team of superheroes to fill the void left by The Avengers, and this could be made up of Moon Knight and the new characters that have been introduced in the most recent shows, such as Kate Bishop and Sylvie. , but there is a long way to go before we have an answer.

