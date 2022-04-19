Miriam Margolyes Says Anger Against JK Rowling Over Trans Views Has Been ‘Misplaced’

Miriam Margolyes has spoken out in defense of JK Rowling, saying anger at the author’s views on trans people is “misplaced”.

The Harry Potter author has been widely criticized in recent years for her controversial comments on transgender rights, initially stemming from a June 2020 tweet in which she mentioned the gender-inclusive term “people who menstruate.”

Last week, Rowling made headlines after attending a Respect My Sex campaign luncheon alongside Maya Forstater and teacher Kathleen Stock.

In a recent interview for RadioTimesMargolyes, who played Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter films, said that while she believes gender is a spectrum, Rowling was a “generous woman”.

“There is a spectrum and people can be anywhere along that spectrum,” he opined. “There is no one answer to all these trans questions.”

“But I think the vituperations that JK Rowling has received are misplaced. I don’t know her at all. I admire her as a human being. She is a generous woman, she is a brilliant writer.”

Margolyes said that if people were kinder to each other, “much of the misery would go away”, adding that she would be happy to mediate between JK Rowling and Harry Potter star Emma Watson.

“I would if someone asked me to,” he said.

Margolyes appeared in the ‘Harry Potter’ films (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Watson is among the Harry Potter actors who have spoken out in support of trans people, following controversy over Rowling’s comments. In 2020, she tweeted: “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they are not who they say they are.”

Presenting an award at Baftas last month, the actress seemed to take a hint at the author, commenting that she was “here for all the witches”.

Rowling has repeatedly rejected the idea that she is “transphobic” and has said that she “knows and loves” trans people.