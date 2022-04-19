Minecraft receives update 1.18.30 on Nintendo Switch

It seems that a new update is now available in this game of Switch. This is an update patch that the developers have officially released on the console recently for Minecraft.

New update in minecraft

Specific, this version 1.18.30 of the game includes various settings that aim to improve the user experience on the hybrid console. In addition, it is now possible to create worlds with 64-bit seeds, changes in damage dealt and more.

You have the full patch notes on the game's official website.

The premise of the game

Explore endless worlds and create everything from the simplest houses to the greatest castles. Play in creative mode with unlimited resources or delve deep into the world in survival mode, crafting weapons and armor to fend off dangerous creatures. Create, explore and survive alone or play with friends on different devices. Minecraft is a game about placing blocks and going on adventures. Explore random worlds and build amazing things, from simple houses to majestic castles. Play in creative mode with unlimited resources or mine the world in survival mode, crafting weapons and armor to take down dangerous enemies.

