Millipede is named after Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has joined the list of celebrities who have curious tributes from scientific fans: a variety of millipedes have been named in her honor.

The Nannaria swiftiaerecently discovered in the wooded area of ​​Appalachia in the United States, was named in honor of the singer, whose rumored collaboration with Drake has had her fans on edge.

“His music got me through the ups and downs of school, so naming a new species of millipede after him is my way of saying thank you,” said Derek Hennen, leader of the research team.

Despite their abundance, millipedes are a poorly researched species. For this reason, a group of researchers from Virginia Tech took on the task of studying 1,800 varieties of centipedes, of which 17 had not been previously identified.

The millipede named after Taylor Swift has a length of between 18 and 38 millimeters, bodies ranging from black to caramel, with red, white or orange spots, and white legs. The males have flat claws, with which they can defend themselves.

These species play a fundamental role in nature, as they are responsible for processing the organic material that comes from the trees, converting it into nutritional matter for the plants that grow in the forests.

Taylor Swift isn’t the first celebrity to have her own bug, though she may be one of the few whose name was given to a millipede. In the past, scientists have named spiders after Elvis Presley, Bob Marley and Pink Floyd, wasps after Shakira and Lady Gaga, and beetles after Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio.