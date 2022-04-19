Millionaire amount? Jack Nicholson’s ax to be auctioned in The Shining

There is no doubt that The Shining is one of the most popular psychological horror films of all time, which starred Jack Nicholson and whom we remember for the iconic scene in which he dsmash a door with an axe. Now, this remembered tool that was used in the 1980 film, is going up for auction.

How much could the ax used by Jack Nicholson in the movie sell for? The glow?

This Wednesday, April 20, the ax used by Jack Nicholson to break down a door in the movie The glowit will go to an auction.

In this horror movie 1980, the character Jack Torrance (played by the legendary actor), pronounces the popular phrase: «Here’s Johnny!«. This after breaking the bathroom door to attack his wife (Shelley Duvall) in the midst of a psychotic episode.

Likewise, Jack Nicholson takes the ax with him into the maze at the end of the film. While he trudges through the snow to find his son, Danny (Danny Lloyd).

According to what TMZ reported, the ax of the tape directed by Stanley Kubrick is going on sale via Gotta Have Rock and Roll auction house.

It was the same auction house that told the media that this remembered tool from the film adaptation of the play of the same name by Stephen King is still in very good condition. which is displayed in a shadow box frame along with some photographs of the movie.

It is expected to reach at least an amount of 100 thousand dollars. Although according to the popularity it has The glow to this day, it is not ruled out that the ax be sold for a millionaire amount.

In parallel, it was found that Ben Stiller will star in a new adaptation from The glowinformation that you can learn more about here.