Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish and Aitana, among others, will join the ‘Stand Up for Ukraine’

The list of artists involved is very long and ranges from musicians such as billie eilish, Aitana, Miley Cyrus Y The Weeknd, even actors like Hugh Jackman and Chris Rock. The objective of this virtual demonstration will be to show the support of the world of culture for Ukrainian refugees, as announced Global Citizen.

The demonstration will be next week, although it is not yet clear how the artists will participate, will they sing live, send greetings or upload exclusive content? In addition to the part more focused on the “show”, there will also be an appeal in which citizens will be asked for their support to demand that governments, institutions and companies make donations that help the country.

The organization Global Citizen has teamed up with President Zelensky to mobilize and ask world leaders to stand up for Ukraine before the expected world summit on humanitarian commitments on April 9 takes place. The virtual rally will take place a day before the pledging summit organized by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Both the summit of commitments and the demonstration Stand Up for Ukraine Billions of dollars have been raised to help refugees as well as the millions of internally displaced people.

Some of the most prominent names he collects Global Citizen are: