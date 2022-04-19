Mezco Toyz combines Robert Pattinson’s Batman with the classic look of the DC character in his stealth Batsuit

Sometimes combining the new with the old offers fascinating results. Mezco Toyz proves it with their new stealth suit Batman figure.

Yesterday The Batman arrived at HBO Max, the latest film iteration of one of the most famous characters in DC Comics. The Crusader of the Cloak embraced his more noir side in the film directed by Matt Reeves (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes).

After what Ben Affleck was reducing his link with this project, which was initially going to star, write and direct, The Batman ended up starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne.

If you like series like Friends, The Sopranos or Game of Thrones, HBO Max has these and many more in its catalog. Register

Pattinson, Battison for his friends, picks up the witness of actors like Affleck, Christian Bale, George Clooney, Val Kilmer, Michael Keaton and Adam West.

The role of Batman, one of the most coveted in Hollywood, has changed from actor to actor almost as much as from Batsuit. Mezco Toyz He proposes us to combine aspects of the new Dark Knight with a more classic look.

The new figure of this manufacturer, which comes to us through MRLEEholster the Bruce Wayne of Robert Pattinson in a classic Bat-suit, similar to those used by the DC character in the 90’s movies.

The bat design itself takes the form of the 90s logo we saw between Tim Burton’s 1989 film Batman and Batman & Robin, where George Clooney played the Caped Crusader.

The outfit lives up to its status as stealth bat-suit. The yellow and gold motifs of the suit disappear, leaving everything completely black.

At the moment we do not know the details of this fantastic and original figure. To give you an idea, the price of The Batman figure that they released a long time ago was priced at $125.

Matt Reeves has given Batman his “World’s Greatest Detective” moniker back in the movie. Bruce Wayne must unravel the mystery behind the murders of several members of Gotham’s elite before Enigma (Paul Dano) complete your plans. But is there something else Bruce hasn’t read between the lines?

Take a look at our review of The Batman and give this movie a chance, if you have three hours left, on HBO Max.