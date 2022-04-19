Matt Damon works on his new movie, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend traveled to Disney: celebrities in a click

She set a trend with her look: Olivia Culpo attended a festival in Palm Springs, California, and wore a jean skirt in different ranges, a bikini top, a colored sweater and white cowboy boots (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, were photographed while taking a walk through the streets of West Hollywood, California. They stopped at a local to buy takeout food and continued on their way.

Rumer Willis was seen entering a supermarket. She was photographed when she had just left the car in the parking lot and she was heading to the premises with the cart. She wore a sporty look with blue shorts and a white top.

Heidi Klum greeted the press who found her arriving at the “America’s Got Talent” studio in Pasadena, Los Angeles. She rocked a red and yellow checkered patterned ensemble that she paired with her leather bag and clear sunglasses.

Family celebration. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend traveled to Disney to celebrate the birthday of their daughter Luna, who turned six years old. There they enjoyed the different attractions offered by the amusement parks and the games

Sofia Vergara wore a casual look for the recording of “America’s Got Talent”. She was photographed when she arrived at the studio, located in Pasadena, Los Angeles: she wore jeans, a batik shirt and an exclusive brand handbag.

Low flight. Justin and Hailey Bieber traveled to Miami for just a few hours before the singer gave a show. They were photographed when they arrived at the airport in a private jet

Romantic couple. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were photographed when they said goodbye at the actor’s house and the artist returned to her house. He walked her to her car and they kissed passionately.

Workday. Matt Damon was photographed on the set of “Oppenheimer” in New Jersey. Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh and Rami Malek complete the cast of the film about the scientist who designed the atomic bomb

Katie Holmes was photographed while walking through the Soho neighborhood of New York. The actress tried to go unnoticed with her look: although she wore jeans and a classic white shirt, she added an animal print mask and a cap (Photos: The Grosby Group)

