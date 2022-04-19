Matías Almeyda will not return to Chivas – Sniper

FAR FROM HOME

How the Chivabrothers of the world like to excite, they just find out that Almeyda is free and more than one goes there to ensure that their next stop is Guadalajara. As if it was going to fix everything. But here is your Franco to clarify the selective memory.

The situation is simple: it is impossible for Matías to return to the Flock because of his way of managing. Examples are enough to unmask what he did in Chivas and what has not been forgotten in the directive.

To begin with, his big problem is that he insists on finding accommodation in the club for people close to him, his friends, from auxiliary positions to managers to have control. Almeyda decides to answer only to the owner, ignoring any director in the middle, since he takes possession of the club as an all-terrain manager.

One of the most infamous cases is that of his compadre Fabio Álvarez, whom he put in the medical area of ​​Chivas with a sky-high salary and who destroyed it. The most notorious mistake was what he did to Carlos Cisneros, who was injured in the 2016 Liguilla Classic and to whom Ortega suggested surgery. But Almeyda’s friend asked him to take an alternative treatment and he ended up with a stress fracture in the left tibia, not only generating a benign tumor but also complicating the treatment that was for six months, and it took four years! He even thought of retiring.

And the case of the tickets: Matías asked for about 100 tickets for each game, ‘to distribute to family and friends’, but he only used about 20, the rest he gave to the leaders of the bars and then asked them for a favor in order to pressure your interests. Do you think that’s how it comes back? He is still sitting waiting.

THEY ATTACKED FOR THE BUSINESS

I tell you where the aggression against the Flock in CDMX comes from. First, clarify that it was the leaders of the bars who provoked the Royal, throwing projectiles and breaking the facilities. They even spoke later with Guadalajara, represented by Nene Beltrán.

To understand why the attack was generated, we must go back to the decisions of Chivas after the bloody incidents in Querétaro, since they were among the first to close the door on the bars, something that ignited the leaders of these groups.

They were not only angry because they had a good relationship with the club, with which they had reached various agreements, but because they saw how the business ended overnight, as they were no longer able to join the clubs and do ‘bisne’ with the members.

So, despite the fact that Michel Leaño had already been removed as they requested so much, the misstep was a mere pretext, because what they wanted was to intimidate the club so that they reopen the doors for them. The attack was planned. The results had nothing to do with it, not even what was published in the media, as Chivas accused. There he is, with pears and apples.

THERE WAS ANOTHER ATTEMPT OF VIOLENCE

To close today’s NotiChiva and leave no loose ends, I explain to you that the note that annoyed the Flock, of “planting” its fans before leaving for CDMX, lacked context.

It turns out that the night before in Verde Valle there was an attempted attack: at least three motorcycles with hooded men roamed the red-and-white facilities in search of violence and sending a message, but the club realized it and chased them away with local security. It did not happen to majors, they did not want to risk what finally happened in the hotel in the capital. It must also be said that the fans who attended the ‘farewell’ arrived 35 minutes late than agreed to leave. Cleared up.

DESIGN BEFORE THE LACK OF GOAL

I already explained it on networks, but here I go nutty: Berterame is not an option in America. Less for the figures out of reality that they manage. In a next column I will tell you how much the Eagles have actually paid for their reinforcements, to gauge the madness that is going around.

Today I’ll tell you how they prepared themselves in El Nido in the face of their strikers’ low goal. Well, in the design of the Baños y Ramírez template, they have flyers with a punch that can provide the missing annotations. I explain.

To solve a blackout of the ‘9’, the board turned to see at home which midfielders they had to contribute goals and immediately Richard and especially Fidalgo stood out, who was in the Clausura among the three midfielders with the most goals.

The Ame needed more gunpowder from the people behind the attackers, so they asked who were the ones who beat the Spanish in this ranking: Alex Zendejas from Necaxa and Diego Valdés from Santos. Thus, the directive was for them and the rest is history, both have already woken up with gunpowder.

They also came to fixate on the fourth place in that category of medium scorers, which turned out to be Juan Pablo Vigón, but as tigers He was already negotiating with Pumas, America decided not to get into a lawsuit that was only going to inflate the cost of the steering wheel.

LAWSUIT IN DOÑA TELE

To top it off, go laundry lawsuit that Dish and Fox Sports are brought for the departure of their signals from the pay platform. The contract for the system to transmit the three sports channels expired at the beginning of this year and they lasted three months up because they were under renewal, but they could not be fixed and were removed, which sparked public anger.

The problem was agreeing on the new payment, since the value they had in the previous contract was from 2017 and Fox asked for an increase. Dish assures that they demanded an increase of 80 percent and in the blue channel they affirm that it was barely three. Little big difference.

In addition, the payment system argued that there was a “deception” by the launch of Fox Sports Premium, since they believed that the content of the regular channels would be there, however, FS came out to clarify that it only includes programming that is not in the offer basic, that is, it does have exclusive events, as well as free transmission of virtual advertising. Judge for yourself, who is right.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: JOAQUÍN MONTECINOS, AT THE AZULCREMA RADAR FOR THE NEXT TOURNAMENT.