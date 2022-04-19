Marvel: the reason why Gorr the God Butcher kills the gods in “Thor: Love and Thunder” | UCM | Phase 4 | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Gorr the God Butcher is the character of the moment for the development of the plot of Thor: Love and Thunder. The actor Christian Bale will give life to this villain who has sworn to the gods of the entire universe. But what is if history? What is behind so much hatred against the most powerful beings?

The story of Cap the God Butcher starts with Thor: God of Thunder #1 2013, written and drawn by Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic, respectively.

Gorr’s drama begins with being born on a nameless arid planet where earthquakes, lack of water and wild animals are common. Despite the circumstances, the people of Gorr blindly trusted the gods. When his mother, his partner and his children died, he thought that the gods could not exist. Such a litany cost him to go into exile.

When Gorr knew that the gods existed but they did not help those in need, as happened with his family, he swore to kill them all. This is how he got hold of the Necrosword after witnessing Knull’s fight against a golden god. Eventually he meets Thor Odinson on Earth and nearly kills him, but is saved by a gang of Vikings.

The foiled attack on Thor it motivated Gorr to create an army of shadow berserkers and then slowly and quietly eliminated more and more gods.

Thor eventually noticed that the gods were disappearing and investigated until he found Gorr, and it is in this battle that he is defeated by the Norse god.

the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for July 2022.

MARVEL | The X-Men Trouble

sony pictures obviously has the plan to bill with the Spider-Verse. Tom Holland’s tapes are already a success in the UCM and Venom does his thing on his side. Morbius becomes that other character that adds to the appearance of Vulture in the same universe of Morbiusso the plan of the Sinister Six is ​​ahead of us.

This is not the only thing that happens with Morbius. Only at the beginning of the film does Dr. Emil Nicholas mention that there is this “school for gifted children” in New York, a reference to Charles Xavier’s school of mutants, aka Professor X.

It happens that this detail has a legal problem for the future of the UCM. What Marvel Studiosowned by Disney, is the only one that has the cinematographic rights of the characters of X Menthe appearance of “mutants” in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe is basically impossible.

