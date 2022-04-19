Ludacris (‘Fast and Furious’) openly talks about the feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson

Without a doubt the enmity they have Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson is the largest open wound within the family of ‘fast and furious‘. At times it has seemed that everything could be resolved, but it always ended in a mere rumor and we have not yet seen Hobbs, the character of Dwayne, back in the main saga.

The last to speak out about it was the rapper Ludacriswho is also part of the franchise of Vin Dieselgiving life to Tej Parker since his introduction in the second installment.

In an interview with Us Weekly the rapper makes his point clear: “All I can say is that, from my point of view, these two they are adult men. I think The Rock has already talked about that and I don’t want to speak for either of them“.

To finish, he gives slight details about how the situation is between the two: “So, I would leave it in the words they have said and let it stay that way, because it is a delicate situation“.





The singer Ludacris in a scene from ‘Fast and Furious 5’ | seestrena.com

The secret meeting between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson

We have been living for many years the enmity that arose between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel, being the spin-off of Hobbs the consequence of their disagreement. And although this did not completely displease the fans, they all want to enjoy Dwayne’s character in the main saga again.

Although ‘Fast and Furious’ fans are pessimistic about a possible reconciliation between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel, this feud could end. According to La Roca in Vanity Fairhas had a meeting with Vin Diesel: “I want to forget the drama. I think it’s the best thing to do. For everyone”, she starts explaining.

But finally he tells how the meeting went: “I wouldn’t say it was a peaceful meeting. I’d say it was a clairvoyant meeting. We both had a very nice chat in my trailer. and after talking it became crystal clear that we were very different. And we agreed to leave it there“.

Surely you are interested in:

Dwayne Johnson’s police double speaks after going viral: “They called me the son of La Roca and Vin Diesel”