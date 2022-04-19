Love and Thunder’ premieres trailer with the return of Natalie Portman

The fourth installment of the God of Thunder, ‘Thor 4: Love and Thunder‘ is planning your release date for him July 8 of this year. The first images, seen in the trailer, have given us clues about part of the plot and the rest of the key characters in the story. In it, Natalie Portman will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jane Foster.

‘Thor 4: Love and Thunder’

‘Thor 4: Love and Thunder‘ is a sequel to ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, directed by Taika Waititi. In this new installment, the God of Thunder will have the mighty thor as escort. The comments about this new film have been in the air for a couple of years, because Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth transcended beyondavengers: end game‘. That film was key, since with it Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thus, the stories of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Captain America (Chris Evans).

After this film, Thor relinquished his throne to Brunnhilde, the Valkyrie who has accompanied him since ‘Thor: Ragnarök‘. What would happen to the God of Thunder then? He would follow his story along with the Guardians of the Galaxy. There is already news about that, through the first trailer for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

The story of ‘Love and Thunder’ part of the comic Jason Aaron ‘The Mighty Thor’, in which Jane Foster, who had been with Thor, assumes the role of Thor’s command after the holy hammer Mjolnir deemed her ex unworthy and stripped him of his powers. However, this new heroine has a terrible difficulty: every time she uses the hammer, her breast cancer gets worse.

Trailer and poster

One of the images that has attracted the most attention from the trailer for ‘Thor 4: Love and Thunder’ is Natalie Portmanwho returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jane Foster. In Thor 4, he plays an important role and the transformation of the character in mighty thor. The last participation of the character occurred in ‘Thor: a dark world’.

Along with the trailer, the first movie poster.