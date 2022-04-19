Love and Thunder” – Metro Ecuador

The fourth installment of Thor has kept fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe very aware of each announcement and with the arrival of the first trailer for “Thor: Love and Thunder”there was also a long-awaited surprise since we will see Natalie Portman again, but in a new facet.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” would become the first time that a fourth installment is made for an individual character within the MCU and with the changes that have been seen in the entire universe between movies and series, it was expected that Marvel would give a great twist, as power to the actress as the new incarnation of the superhero.

How did Natalie Portman get in shape for “Thor: Love and Thunder”? everything you need to know

Participating in a superhero movie implies having a very good physical shape and the Oscar winner did not hesitate to make an effort, for this, she had to follow the example of Chris Hemsworth. She during an interview she commented “he ate like a baby animal every half hour or so to keep the proteins going” leaving the actress at a crossroads.

Portman is strictly vegan, which is why she herself assured “I had to get the equivalent of that without animal protein”. In addition, her personal trainer has given some details of her training saying “Natalie undergoes an intense routine of weight work, with squats, deadlifts and movement”.

On the other hand, the trainer also assured that the actress has also implemented high-intensity interval training in her routine and that weight lifting forms the basis of muscle growth, while functional training helps her with flexibility and resistance.

