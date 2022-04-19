loses 200 thousand subscribers, its first drop in 10 years – El Financiero

After a decade of meteoric growth that shook Hollywood to the core, Netflix has hit a wall… and how.

Service streaming lost 200 thousand subscribers in the first quarter of this year, something that had not happened since 2011.

That’s not all: Netflix also projects that it will lose another 2 million customers in the current second quarterthus configuring its worst year in history.

Investors, analysts and Hollywood executives were prepared for the company to report a slow start to the year, but still expected Netflix to add 2.5 million customers. The shares, already down more than 40 percent this year, tumbled in after-hours trading.

The reasons for the ‘trancazo’

Netflix management pointed out some causes of the ‘red numbers’. On the one hand, the prevalence of password sharing and growing competition. Netflix indicated that there 100 million homes who use your service without paying for it. Therefore, the company is experimenting with ways to record those viewers.

“Our relatively high penetration in households, when you include the large number of shared accounts in households, combined with the competition, is creating obstacles to revenue growth”, management wrote in a letter to shareholders.

The results will have ramifications for all major entertainment companies. After seeing millions of customers abandon pay television for the services of streamingUS entertainment giants merged and restructured to compete with Netflix. Investors encouraged this strategic shift, buying shares in companies like Disney that demonstrated a commitment to the streaming.

Netflix’s troubles will have investors wondering if media companies that are latecomers to the streaming they’ll sign up enough customers to justify all the money they’re spending on new programming.

Co-CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos had dismissed the company’s recent growth slowdown as a headwind related to the pandemic, which accelerated its growth in 2020 but subscriber acquisition has slowed for a year and a half, and the company has not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Netflix lost customers in three of its four regions. He attributed most of that attrition to rising prices and said the drop was expected. The Russian invasion of Ukraine cost the company an additional 700,000 customers when it had to withdraw its service in Ruestimatesssiaresulting in a loss of 300 thousand customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.