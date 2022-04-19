live covers of Britney Spears, Shakira, Kanye West, Gorillaz and Shania Twain

The first weekend of the Coachella 2022 Festival ended, which had a powerful musical quota in which ultra mainstream artists merged with alternative projects. This year YouTube was an ally of the event and many presentations were broadcast on three channels.

Several participants of the official poster decided to stop performing their original songs to make way for musical tributes from the people they admire. These are some of the most commented covers on social networks.

Harry Styles sings ‘Man I Feel Like A Woman’ with Shania Twain

The Briton, headliner on the first day, not only covered the famous song but also invited the Canadian singer to the stage.

Måneskin performs live Womanizer by Britney Spears

The Italian band made a very rock cover of the hit of the princess of pop.

Karol G performs Hips don’t lie by Shakira

La Bichota sang and danced live the biggest hit of the barranquillera. She also covered songs by Luis Fonsi, Selena, Daddy Yankee, Celia Cruz and Los Del Rio.

Billie Eilish sings Gorillaz’s Feel Good Inc

Damon Albarn from Gorillaz was Billie’s special guest. There they performed two songs together.

Billie Eilish broke it all as headliner of the #Coachella and fulfilled his dream of singing alongside one of his greatest references, Damon Albarn. The musicians sang “Getting Older” by Billie and “Feel Good Inc.” from Gorillaz. pic.twitter.com/C7Q5uABCkN — Pogopedia (@Pogopedia) April 17, 2022

Grupo Firme plays Tusa by Karol G

Band music was very well represented on stage. The Mexicans not only sang the reggaeton hit, they also performed versions of other songs in their norteño style.

Anitta sings Girl from Ipanema by Antônio Carlos Jobim

before interpreting Girl From Rio the Brazilian sang one of the first hits of music in Portuguese.

Beyoncé’s Kitty Kat played by Ari Lennox

The Washington singer honored Beyoncé with a performance of one of her songs.

Ari Lennox’s kitty kat cover at coachella was so cute to watch 😭😭😭 — NO ANGEL (@saturnssunn) April 16, 2022

Jessie Reyez performs One Kiss by Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris

The Colombian-Canadian performed live the hit of both that was composed by her almost five years ago.

The Weeknd sings Hurricane by Kanye West

Before starting the interpretation of The Hills, he gave space to the theme he has with Kanye West, an artist whom he replaced as the headliner of this Coachella.

Music unites us!