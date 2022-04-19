Liv Morgan reveals how she got to WWE

Gionna Jene Daddio, known in WWE as Liv Morgan, was hired by the company in 2014. She spent her early years in NXT and was promoted to the main roster in 2017 at the age of 24. She recently explained in Cass and Anthony podcast how did you get to the company. It was through Joe DeFranco, a person who trained other big stars in the business like Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Below we leave you the most outstanding statements from him, transcript courtesy of Fightful.



“I had heard of Joe DeFranco and his training systems, his gym, and that he trained professional athletes,” Liv Morgan said. “At the time, I was training Triple H. I grew up a huge wrestling fan since I was five years old, a huge WWE fan. So I went to that gym and I said to Joe DeFranco, ‘I love wrestling, I want to be a wrestler‘, and he was kind enough to let me train in his gym all week.



I guess he was in awe of this 5’7″ blonde girl who had never worked out and was up there with NFL players. he was training at the time. He would have me do cardio with them, and I didn’t even know he was training with top athletes. He was impressed and was kind enough to pass my information on to WWE management.. They called me for a test and they signed me. It was like the luckiest thing in the world, being in the right place at the right time, something that has happened to me in my entire life.”

Morgan noted that if they hadn’t hired her at the time, she’s sure they would have later anyway: “I’d like to think that regardless of that, I would always have found my way into WWE. But I really don’t know, you know. , I could continue working at Hooters. Who knows? I don’t know. But I like to think that, despite everything, I would have found my way to WWE. “

