Ligue 1: results, scorers and standings 32nd day 15-16-17 / 4/2022

Paris Saint Germain is about to win the championship: beat Marseille despite Donnarumma’s duck.

Olympique Marseille did not make it to stop Paris Saint Germain who are now preparing to win a totally dominated championship.

The Parisians managed to build up 15 points in the match against Marseille that had touched the idea of ​​the company due to a Donnarumma duck that had allowed Caleta Car to equalize Neymar’s advantage.

Mbappè thought about closing the match at the 2-1 final. Not even Rennes manages to close the gap with respect to the leaders by losing in the pyrotechnic match against Monaco for 2-3.

Monaco are in their fourth consecutive victory and seem increasingly in shape to be able to enter the noble areas of the championship and hope for qualification in the Europe that matters.

Lille does not go into action, which loses against Lens than usual Kalimuendo, while celebrating Nice, which gains fourth position thanks to a brace from Delort.

Important victory for St. Etienne who comes out of the relegation zone.

Ligue 1, results and scorers of the 32nd day

Friday 15 April 2022

Rennes vs. Monk (2-3) – 3 ′ F. Tait (R), 12 ′ Vanderson Oliveira (M), 57 ′ W. Ben Yedder (M), 77 ′ M.Boadu (M), 90 ‘+ 3 ′ M Terrier penalty (R)

Saturday 16th April 2022

St. Etienne vs Brest (2-1) – 8 ′ F. Honorat (B), 14 ′ M.Camara (SE), 39 ′ M.Camara (SE)

LOSC Lille vs. Lens (1-2) – 4 ′ P. Frankowski (LE), 37 ′ A.Kalimuendo (LE), 45 ‘+ 1 ′ Xeka (LI)

Sunday 17 April 2022

Nice vs Lorient (2-1) – 54 ′ A.Delort penalty (N), 61 ′ A.Laurientè (L), 88 ′ A.Delort (N)

Nantes vs Angers (1-1) – 18 ‘S.Boufal (A), 53’ K.Coulibaly (N)

Troyes vs Racing Strasbourg (1-1) – 56 ′ H. Penalty yellow (RS), 85 ′ F Lateieu penalty (T)

Montpellier vs Reims (0-0)

Metz vs Clermont (1-1) – 24 ′ N.de Preville (M), 37 ′ J.Dossou (C) – expelled at 40 ‘I. Niane (M)

Olympique Lyon vs Bordeaux (6-1) – 20 ′ M.Dembelè (OL), 26 ′ K.Toko Ekambi (OL), 34 ′ L.Paquetà (OL), 46 ′ R.Faivre (OL), 68 ′ K.Toko Ekambi (OL), 85 ′ S .Mara penalty (B), 90 ‘+ 2’ M.Dembelè (OL)

Paris Saint Germain vs Olympique Marseille (2-1) – 12 ‘Neymar Jr. (P), 31’ Caleta-Car (OM), 45 ‘+ 5’ K. Mbappè penalty (P)

Ligue 1, the ranking after the 32nd day

1 Paris Saint Germain 74

2 Olympique Marseille 59

3 Rennes 56

4 Nice 54

5 Racing Strasbourg 53

6 Munich 53

7 Lens 50

8 Olympique Lyon 49

9 LOSC Lille 48

10 Nantes 47

11 Montpellier 42

12 Brest 39

13 Reims 37

14 Angers 34

15 Troyes 33

16 Lorient 31

17 St. Etienne 30

18 Clermont 29

19 Bordeaux 26

20 Metz 24