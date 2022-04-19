Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and more

Netflix just released the trailer of ‘Don’t look up’, the film with the most impressive cast of the year, since actors of the stature of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep or Cate Blanchett.

Earth in danger

‘Don’t Look Up’ tells the story of two small-time astronomers who discover that a comet is going to come and destroy the earth. To try to avoid it, they will undertake a huge media tour with the aim of making humanity aware of what awaits them.

Written and directed by Adam McKayfilmmaker behind titles such as ‘Brothers for balls’, ‘The big bet’ or ‘The vice of power’, ‘Don’t look up’ is emerging as one of the platform’s big bets for the next Oscars.

In fact, ‘Don’t look up’ is going to be one of the titles that receives special treatment from Netflix, since from December 10 it can be seen in limited theaters, while its arrival on the platform is not will produce up to Dec. 24.

I have already highlighted that ‘Don’t look up’ has an impressive cast, and it is that they also participate Chris Evans, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry, Ron PerlmanHimesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Matthew Perry, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley, Gina Gershon or Paul Guilfoyle.