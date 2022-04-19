La Jornada – Johnny Depp declares that he never hit Amber Heard

Actor Johnny Depp testified Tuesday that he never hit his ex-wife Amber Heard, and that he is challenging her allegations in a $50 million defamation case in part to protect his children from misinformation about his behavior.

Depp told a Virginia court that he experienced “total shock” about six years ago when Heard “made some pretty egregious and disturbing accusations” that he became violent during their relationship.

“I never got to the point of hitting Mrs. Heard, nor have I hit any woman in my life,” said Depp, who was wearing a dark suit with his hair pulled back in a ponytail.

“I felt like it was my responsibility to stick up for not just myself in that case, but for my kids,” Depp added of his two sons, from a previous relationship, who were in high school at the time. “It’s very strange when one day you’re Cinderella, so to speak, and then in 0.6 seconds you’re Quasimodo.”

The actor, 58, alleges that Heard, 35, defamed him when he wrote a December 2018 Washington Post op-ed about being a survivor of domestic abuse. He filed a $50 million lawsuit against her in 2018.

The article never mentioned Depp by name, but a lawyer for the actor told jurors a week ago that it was clear Heard was referring to the Hollywood star.

Heard’s attorneys have argued that he told the truth. A state court judge in Fairfax County, Virginia, is overseeing the trial, which is in its second week and is expected to last about a month and a half.

Witnesses called by Depp’s lawyers include friends of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star and a doctor and nurse who said they treated him for substance abuse. Witnesses testified that they were aware of the arguments between the pair but had not witnessed physical abuse by Depp towards Heard.

Less than two years ago, Depp lost a libel suit against The Sun, a British tabloid that branded him a “batterer of women.” A London High Court judge ruled that he had repeatedly assaulted Heard and caused her to fear for her life.

Depp and Heard met on the set of the movie “The Rum Diary” in 2011 and married four years later. The actress accused the actor of domestic abuse after filing for divorce in 2016.

Heard, known for roles in “Aquaman” and “Justice League,” has filed her own libel suit against Depp, saying he disparaged her by calling her a liar.