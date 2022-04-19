KUSHIDA leaves WWE | solo wrestling

A few moments ago, the news portals close to WWE have announced the departure of KUSHIDA from the company. fightful confirmed the news in its Select section, anticipating the possibility that the Japanese competitor has terminated his contract with Vince McMahon’s company.

KUSHIDA would have been one of the prominent faces of the so-called “Black and Gold era” in NXT, but his stellar plans were discarded when WWE decided to change the aesthetics of the development territory. The company did not offer a new contract to the Japanesewho recently found himself on a losing streak against the likes of A-Kid, Edris Enofé and Joe Gacy.

If the reports of the end of his contract are true, KUSHIDA will be able to start working outside of WWE immediately instead of waiting for some kind of non-compete clause. The fighter is a consecrated figure in the junior weight divisions in Japan, lifting the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship six times in addition to other titles and tournaments in companies such as Ring of Honor, CMLL and NJPW.

On the way to WrestleMania 35, KUSHIDA confirmed her signing with WWE. The Japanese made his debut in May 2019, working in multiple instances as a singles competitor in addition to his brief reunion with Alex Shelley for that year’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. In 2020, KUSHIDA won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. which he kept for 160 days. His last appearances in NXT 2.0 saw him teaming with Ikemen Jiro as “Jacket Time”.

