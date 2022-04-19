Kris Jenner dedicates a tender birthday greeting to Kourtney Kardashian and shares unpublished photos of her as a child

It is 43 years that kourtney kardashian celebrate this Monday, April 18. The celebrity, who returned to television last week with the premiere of “The Kardashians” by Star +, has shared through her Instagram account the affectionate greetings she has received from her relatives and family.

One of them was his mother’s, Kris Jenner, who uploaded a series of family photos of Kourtney Kardashian. In it you can see the current partner of Travis Barker at different ages of his life and sharing with his three children. In addition, she dedicated an emotional message to his daughter: “Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter @kourtneykardash!!! You are my little firstborn angel and my very special best friend from the moment you were born.”

Then he highlighted that Kourtney Kardashian is “an amazing daughter, mom, sister, cousin, aunt and fiancée” and what is it “very proud of the woman you are and I thank God every day for choosing me to be your mommy.”

“I am so blessed and grateful to be on this journey of life with you and I love you more than I can explain.… you are my heart. Happy birthday, sweet girl,” Kris Jenner wrote.

Look at the photos Kris Jenner shared celebrating Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday