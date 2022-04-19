Kris Jenner congratulates Kourtney Kardashian with old photos

The before and after of 30 celebrities.

The Kardashians They are the queens of change, especially Kim. Every year that passes, we freak out with how well they are preserved and what divas they are. At just 42 years old, kourtney kardashian She is going through one of her best moments both personally (we cannot forget how in love she is with her ‘churri’ Travis Barker) and professionally with her new family reality show.

Kourtney is the oldest of the ‘klan’ and always surprises us with very explosive ‘looks’ that are characterized by sharing a certain rocker style. In any case, although now we see her as ‘cañera’, When I was little I was the most adorable and we have been able to gossip some of his old ‘looks’ that have left us freaking out.

the ‘celeb’ he turned 42 yesterday and the Kardashian family has taken it upon themselves to show us their love for the ‘celeb’ with most tender congratulations. One of them has been that of the ‘momager’ Kris Jenner with some old pictures in which she and Kourtney appear in different stages of their lives. These are photos in which, in addition to making it clear that they maintain a VERY close relationshipwe can see the incredible similarity that exists between Kris Jenner and Kourtney (although despite everything she is not his favorite daughter, hehe).

“Happy birthday to my precious daughter @kourtneykardash!!! You are my first little angel and my very special best friend since you were born. You are an amazing daughter, mom, sister, cousin, aunt, and fiancée!!!!!!,” Kris Jenner wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.I am very proud of the woman you are and I thank God every day for choosing me to be your mom…“He also added, making it very clear the love he feels towards the eldest of his daughters.

In the publication we can see photos of Kourtney when I was just a girl and even with school uniform and her two pigtails. In addition, she appears in many others with her mother at different times, but always just as close. With these photos we can review the appearance of the ‘celeb’ as it grew to become the icon we now know. They are super cute!

Paula Padin

Paula Padín is a fashion and beauty editor.

