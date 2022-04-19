Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share an intimate photo

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian They’ve been more affectionate in public than usual lately after announcing they had a surprise wedding in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Thus, the last show of affection came from Travis, 46, and it was a very intimate photo of Kourtney that he gave us as part of his partner’s 43rd birthday… and all the fans have noticed in the same.

Congratulating his girl on her day last April 18, Travis uploaded a feature and romantic black and white photo where he appeared with the founder of the company ‘Poosh’. The snapshot shows Travis posing with a very tight hug to Kourt while the couple unites their cheeks like lovebirds.

The drummer of the band Blink-182 added to the text, “My best friend, my lover, my everything. Happy birthday @kourtneykardash. I love you”, to which he added an infinity emoji. Very cute.

In the comments section, their millions of fans agreed in unison on how much they hit each other and how good they look together. One of his fans claimed “you are soul mates”, adding some fire and heart emojis. Meanwhile, another emphasized how comfortable they look when they are together: “She looks safe and very comfortable.”

A third ‘follower’ added: “Power couple”, while a fourth wrote: “You are literally the best thing that has ever happened to her and everything she has ever looked for”.

Another fan followed the thread commenting, “You guys are absolutely the best couple ever, soul mates, true love! ❤️,” referring to the countless references the two have made throughout their relationship to the movie “True Romance.”

Kravis! ❤️

It was Kourtney herself who went to the comments section to respond to the photo of Travis, and wrote: “Everything you’ve always dreamed of and more”while adding another infinity emoji.

Kourtney’s sister, Khloe Kardashiancommented on the moment by simply putting a succession of hearts: “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”, while other friends of the most famous ‘klan’, like Simon Huck, wrote: “This photo… well, no words ❤️” .

Happy birthday Kourtney! Do you want to see its evolution over the years? You’re in luck because we have it here prepared for you.

