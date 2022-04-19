Kim Kardashian’s emotional message

kim kardashian She is one of the representatives of the most famous family in the United States, who even had the luxury of having her own reality show.

The businesswoman American that stands out for its striking beauty, has a popularity rarely seen in the world of social networks.

Kim Kardashian. Source: (Instagram).

in your account Instagrambrings together more than 300 million followers, who are aware of the news in his life and in his personal projects.

“Thank you for teaching me to always go for it.”

Recently, the “socialite“He used that virtual space to dedicate an emotional message to one of his sisters on her birthday.

Kim and Kourney Kardashian. Source: (Instagram).

“Each year around the sun with you I learn and grow and evolve more thanks to you! Thank you for teaching me to always go for it and follow my heart, even if no one else understands it,” he wrote in his post.

“Happiness looks good on you. Love you!” complete kimhis dedication to Kourtneyher sister who is only a year older than her.

Kim and Kourney Kardashian. Source: (Instagram).

a special family

The sisters kardashian they are used to dealing with camera flashes, due to the resounding scandals they starred in during their lives.

One of the most remembered is the one that Khloé starred in, along with Tristan Thompson due to the basketball player’s repeated infidelities.