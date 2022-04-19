Kim Kardashian, the revelation about Kanye West: “He always did it to me”

The new Kardashian reality show is about to start. The first anecdote is from Kim: this is what she said about Kanye West. The answer will surprise you

The first episode of The Kardashians, the reality show about the most powerful family in the US show business. The program follows the vicissitudes of the Kardashian.

Kim, Kourtney and Khloè Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, in addition to the omnipresent mom Kris Jenner they are followed by cameras in every aspect of their life lived perpetually in the spotlight. It is the first season of the reality show The Kardashians. In fact, after years the family has separated from the E! and their old reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”which has given him global popularity and made all sisters among the most powerful celebrities in the world, with over a billion total Instagram followers among all five of the manager mom’s daughters. Kris Jenner.

The episodes are followed in every detail by the many fans of the Kardashian. The sisters are in fact perpetually at the center of gossip events, and viewers when they read the latest family news on the tabloids already know they can find the answers to all their questions about their favorite gossip in the reality show. Just wait for the episode in which the volcanic sisters will comment on what happened.

Kim Kardashian, the anecdote about Kanye West, and the answer you hear today will surprise you

Among the most discussed events of the last period on the pages of the newspapers there is certainly the divorce between Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West. The two, together since 2012, separated in 2021. The entrepreneur is currently engaged to the comedian Pete Davidson, and the rapper just doesn’t seem to be taking his ex-wife’s new relationship well. Kanye West has tried quite blatantly to obstruct and criticize the union of the two, which however still seems to be going well.

Fans, of course, were eager to hear more of the reasons for the split between Kim And Kanye. Obviously, “The Kardashians” came to the rescue, where the influencer told some anecdotes about the rapper.

In the episode, shot in October last year, Kim he told that Kanye he aspired to be his stylist. “He was sending me reference photos,” she said, revealing that the rapper has greatly influenced his style. “She has always dressed me and styled me”. Kim today is a fashion icon appreciated all over the world, and the credit seems to be largely due to the rapper.

As for the relationship between the two, Kim said: “Kanye and I remain friends.” Since then a lot of water has passed under the bridges. The relations between the two today, according to the media, seem quite tense. Will it really be like this? All that remains is to wait for the next episodes and keep up with the family Kardashian