Kim Kardashian talks at Vogue Forces of Fashion 2022

kim kardashian has gone from having to deal with brand public relations who denied her requests to try on designer clothes, to the point now, where industry creatives they create custom looks exclusively for her.

kardashian she doesn’t take her growth in the world of fashion for granted. ‘It’s great to see a fashion legend at work,’ he comments on the collaboration she had with the late creator Manfried Theirry Mugler. ‘You think you know everything, but you learn a lot just by looking at his [trabajo]see what inspires them and how their houses work’.

Now kim kardashian stars in campaigns for the world’s biggest luxury brands and runs a shapewear line via its own brand, SKIMSwhich received an evaluation of $3.2 billion in January 2022.

kardashian is one of the people most influential in fashionStill, she continues to work to impress her harshest critic, her daughter: ‘North is very opinionated when it comes to what I wear,’ she confesses. ‘She always complains when I’m wearing something too black. I showed up at your school valentine’s day wearing pink from head to toe, and she was so excited that she ran to me and hugged me. [Por supuesto] she opened my coat, saw the black lining, and said, ‘Mom, you’re still wearing black.’

The material of this intimate conversation with kim kardashian will be available exclusively through Vogue Clubstarting next March 30.

For more information visit VogueForcesofFashion.com.

Article originally published in US Vogue, vogue.com.